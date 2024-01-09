SC’s Order in Bilkis Bano Case Leaves BJP in a Real Quandary Before 2024 Polls

Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan in paragraph 62 of their judgment in Bilkis Bano’s case against the remission of the sentences of the eleven convicts remind the people of the foundational principle of this Republic.

The judges opined, "Rule of law means that wherever and whenever the State fails to perform its duties, the Court would step in to ensure that the rule of law prevails over the abuse of the process of law.”

That is precisely what the judges did in holding that the persons who were convicted of horrific crimes against Bilkis Bano would have to go back to jail within a fortnight and apply to the State of Maharashtra for the remission of their sentences.