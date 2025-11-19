Bihar's Message to the Opposition: Talk Livelihoods, Not Just Claims of Rigging

The Opposition offered nothing comparable. In 2020, its campaign was far more closely aligned with livelihood anxieties. In 2025 that sharpness faded. Without a clear economic story, the Opposition was left with fewer ways to unsettle the NDA’s vote base or to energise new groups of voters. Livelihood concerns are not just another category of campaign issue. They are the foundation on which any possibility of large scale political mobilisation rests.

This is where the focus on vote rigging proved to be a strategic misstep. Allegations of vote theft may appeal to already engaged sections of the middle class but they rarely move the working poor. Voters struggling to find regular income do not reorganise their priorities based on contested accounts of fake votes or voter list manipulation.

The Opposition created a narrative that the BJP could easily flip in its own favour. If fake votes are the problem, the BJP argued, then the SIR process is the solution. That argument, even if flawed, had clarity. The Opposition’s position did not.