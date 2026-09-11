If BAPS Is India’s Soft Power, PM Modi Can’t Wash His Hands of Its Fallout

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal and direct role in getting permission and the land grant to build the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi. The breakthrough occurred during Modi’s official visit to the UAE in August 2015, the first by an Indian PM in 34 years.

According to a top UAE diplomat, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan took just “five minutes” to approve Modi’s request for a Hindu temple in the Gulf country where large number of Indian and Hindu expatriates reside. The temple was inaugurated by Modi in 2024.

Since Modi came to power, BAPS has functioned as a premier vehicle for India’s cultural diplomacy. From the high-profile inauguration of the Abu Dhabi temple to major events in the US and Europe, the ruling dispensation has consistently integrated the organisation’s sprawling global network into its foreign policy apparatus.