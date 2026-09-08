Removal of Female Staff During Hindu Group's Visit at Eiffel Tower Sparks Row

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed on 8 September 2026 after staff staged a walkout in protest. The action followed allegations that female employees were asked to leave their posts or avoid certain areas during a private visit by a delegation from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a Hindu religious group. The incident led to widespread criticism from French politicians and prompted an official investigation by city authorities.
According to Hindustan Times, staff union representatives stated that female employees were instructed to vacate their workstations or avoid certain areas while the BAPS delegation toured the monument. In some cases, male employees reportedly replaced them. The Eiffel Tower’s operator, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), acknowledged that the delegation requested the visit be organised to limit “interactions with women” and admitted these conditions should not have been accepted.
As reported by Financial Express, the incident occurred during a visit by approximately 100 BAPS members. The staff strike delayed the monument’s opening, with signs at the base citing “operational reasons.” Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire confirmed an investigation would be launched, stating, “Equality between women and men will never stop at the foot of our historical monuments, nor anywhere in this city. It must be applied everywhere, for everyone.”
As highlighted by The Observer Post, union representative Diane Davoine described the impact on staff, saying, “During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there.” She added that the incident left female employees feeling humiliated and led to mounting tensions over the weekend, culminating in the staff meeting and strike on Monday.
“Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again,” Davoine said.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, SETE president Ariel Weil reiterated the company’s commitment to equality, stating, “It is clearly not an acceptable practice.” The operator confirmed that the request to limit interactions with women was inconsistent with its values and the principles of gender equality.
Further details indicated that BAPS issued a statement expressing sincere apologies for any hurt or inconvenience caused, while maintaining that, to their knowledge, no one was denied access to the Eiffel Tower. The group emphasised its commitment to mutual respect and service.
Staff accounts described how some female employees were asked to withdraw to other areas and were replaced by men during the delegation’s visit. The operator stated it would “accept the consequences” of the incident and review procedures for future VIP visits.
“Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas. In some posts, they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present,” staffers said.
Political leaders, including former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet, condemned the reported exclusion of women. Coverage revealed that the incident drew criticism across the political spectrum, with calls for full transparency and adherence to French laws on gender equality.
Paris authorities confirmed an investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances and ensure such incidents do not recur. The Eiffel Tower reopened the following day after management met with employees and pledged a thorough review of the visit’s organisation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.