Sheikh Hasina Warns of Tough Action Against Those Behind Durga Puja Attacks

Videos that have gone viral on social media depict violent mobs demolishing Durga Puja sculptures and vandalising Hindu temples.

Prime Minister Hasina said that this is "an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology", NDTV reported.

The clashes began on Wednesday, 14 October, after rumours spread that a copy of the Quran had been allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal in Cumilla, a district in Chittagong Division.

The violence spread to Cumilla, Chattogram, Kurigram, and Moulvibazar, where Hindu temples were attacked, leading to paramilitary forces being deployed in 22 districts.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has been in close contact with Bangladeshi authorities.

While vowing to ensure justice for Bangladesh's Hindu community, Hasina pointed out that India should also prevent religion from being used as a tool to divide society, The Telegraph reported.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times, NDTV, and The Telegraph)