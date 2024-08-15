Remembering Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and His Assassination On His Death Anniversary

He sensed Mohiuddin’s cold feet and Mujib’s stalling tactics. Elbowing aside Mohiuddin, Noor fired a burst from his sten gun, ripping Mujib’s right side. Mujib’s body jerked backwards, collapsed in a heap, and then slid, face down, towards the bottom of the stairs, the pipe still gripped tightly in his right hand. Bangladeshi’s man of destiny, whose titanic efforts brought them freedom, lay dead, sprawled on the stairs of his own house. Another South Asian idol had been killed by his own people.

The killings continued. Mujib’s wife, second son Jamal, two daughters-in-law, younger brother and youngest son – the ten-year-old Russell – were all blasted to smithereens by sprays of bullets, fired from automatic weapons. One of the assailants, who had never had a close look at Mujib, slid his military boot under the leader’s corpse and flipped it over to see the face.

The house has been preserved the way it was during the merciless killings. Bloodstains, bone and muscle tissue, bullets and bullet holes, and ransacked cupboards can still be seen. I lingered pensively in the macabre quarters, wondering if a glimmer of light could ever be found in the gritty darkness of Bangladesh politics.

