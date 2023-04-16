Atiq Ahmed Killing: Who Are the Accused Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, Sunny?

Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh were arrested by UP police.
Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were murdered when the duo was visiting Prayagraj's Calvin Hospital for a medical examination. The two of them were speaking to the media, when three men suddenly opened fire on them. Police found ten empty cartridges on the spot.
The attackers gunned down Atiq and Ashraf in front of the police; both of them died on the spot.
After the incident, all three attackers surrendered, following which the police placed them under arrest.
It has been learnt that the incident took place around 10 pm. The incident has created a stir across Uttar Pradesh.
In the live video of Atiq and Ashraf’s murder, which has been going viral, the attackers can be purportedly heard raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Lavlesh Tiwari is a resident of Banda in UP and used to live in Kyotra area of Kotwali. It is learnt that Lavlesh had come to Banda 5 to 6 days before Saturday night’s killing. In the past, he has been in jail for another case as well.
Lavlesh claims to be a BJP worker on his Facebook. He has uploaded pictures with Pushkar Dwivedi, former president of Banda BJYM (BJP Youth Morcha).
As per his Facebook profile, Lavlesh studied at G.I.C Inter college Banda.
Lavlesh Tiwari's father Yagya Kumar said, "No one in our family has been in touch with him. I would never speak to him. We had abandoned dim. He used to come home once in 7-8 days, and leave after bathing.”
Lavlesh’s father said, "Years ago, he had slapped a girl in front of everyone and had also gone to jail in this case. He was a drug addict. He was the third among five brothers."
Another assailant’s name is Mohit Singh alias Sunny Puraney. He was a resident of Kurara area of Hamirpur district. About 17 cases are registered against Sunny. Locals said that Sunny had become a criminal after the death of his parents and that he had not visited his home for many years. After the incident, the Hamirpur police reached Sunny's house for questioning on Sunday. Pintu Singh, brother of shooter Sunny Singh, said that, "He used to do no work and cases were already registered against him. We were 3 brothers, one of whom died. He used to roam around aimlessly and indulge in useless tasks. We live separately from him; he ran away in childhood.”
Arun alias Kalia is eighteen years old, and the third shooter in the murder of Atiq and Ashraf. He is a resident of Baghela Pukhta village under Soro police station area of Kasganj district. His father's name is Deepak Kumar and he passed away fifteen years ago.
