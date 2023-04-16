Atiq Ahmed Killing: Who Are the Accused Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, Sunny?

Another assailant’s name is Mohit Singh alias Sunny Puraney. He was a resident of Kurara area of Hamirpur district. About 17 cases are registered against Sunny. Locals said that Sunny had become a criminal after the death of his parents and that he had not visited his home for many years. After the incident, the Hamirpur police reached Sunny's house for questioning on Sunday. Pintu Singh, brother of shooter Sunny Singh, said that, "He used to do no work and cases were already registered against him. We were 3 brothers, one of whom died. He used to roam around aimlessly and indulge in useless tasks. We live separately from him; he ran away in childhood.”