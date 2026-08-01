Assam's Floods Are a Governance Failure, Not Just a Climate Crisis

In recent weeks, Assam has faced one of its worst flood crises in years. Reports put the death toll at around 80 lives lost and over 3 lakh affected, as thousands of villages have been inundated and families pushed into makeshift camps along roads and embankments.

The waters will eventually fade away. What should not recede is the public memory that this was not an unavoidable act of nature but was a disaster made worse by political choices.