Assam Floods Affect 16000 People in 69 Villages; Relief Efforts Intensify

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Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Assam’s Dhemaji district, damaging a railway bridge and disrupting train services.
Nearly 16,000 people across 69 villages have been affected, with relief and rescue operations underway.
The Assam government has mobilised resources for immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation, while central agencies remain on high alert as rainfall continues in the region.
According to The Indian Express, a railway bridge between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations in Dhemaji district was damaged after swollen river waters eroded the riverbank, leading to the suspension of train services on the Murkongselek–Silapathar section.
No injuries were reported, as train movement had already been halted due to the worsening flood situation.
Coverage revealed that buses have been arranged to transport passengers between Murkongselek and Silapathar, and help desks have been set up at key stations to assist travellers affected by the disruption.
The railway authorities have also shortened and shortened the origin and short-originated trains to manage the situation.
Relief operations are ongoing, with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority confirming that nearly 16,000 residents have been impacted in Dhemaji.
Analysis showed that 69 villages under four revenue circles are currently affected, and authorities are working to restore essential services and provide shelter to displaced families.
“We managed to get out somehow, but the house was completely swept away. Nothing is left. We are just scraping by on whatever food people give us; that’s how we’re living,” said a flood survivor from a neighbouring region, highlighting the scale of displacement and loss.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta to remain stationed in Dhemaji to supervise rescue and relief efforts.
Reporting indicated that the state government is coordinating closely with central agencies to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation for affected communities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full support from the Centre, with the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire services, and local authorities actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.
Further updates confirmed that these agencies are monitoring vulnerable areas and working to restore damaged infrastructure as heavy rainfall persists.
Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states.
The ongoing weather conditions have prompted officials to remain on high alert for further flooding, landslides, and disruptions to transport and essential services as details emerged.
“The government is mobilising all available resources to ensure immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation,” stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscoring the administration’s commitment to addressing the crisis.
While the situation remains critical, ongoing efforts by state and central agencies aim to mitigate the impact of the floods and restore normalcy for affected residents according to recent developments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.