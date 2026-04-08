Why Upper and North Assam Remain Crucial to NDA’s Prospects

As the 9 April election in Assam nears, the campaigning is gaining heat with the focus shifting to Upper Assam and North Assam. These two regions have played a crucial role in establishing the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

In the last Assembly poll, the NDA secured 39 seats out of 49 in the region, with the Congress-led Grand Alliance managing only nine seats. The remaining seat was won by Raijor Dal, which contested the election in alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) as a third front under the United Regional Forum. Raijor Dal is led by Akhil Gogoi and the AJP by Luringjyoti Gogoi—both parties which came out of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.