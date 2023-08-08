Ashoka University’s Unfortunate Response to Sabyasachi Das' Courageous Paper

If we break down key observations from the paper, as done in the tweet thread here, the evidence provided in the study argues/provides statistically rigorous evidence of the following:

a) That, the BJP wins a disproportionate number of “close” elections in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. Close polls are basically a toss-up: if parties put in equal effort, there is no reason one party wins more such polls than others. Here, BJP wins more than INC or any other party-also explained with evidence).

b) The two probable explanations provided for the above finding are (and I quote MR Sharan here): “1) Precise control: BJP knows what elections are going to be close and works harder there. This is plausible and has been shown to be at work in other contexts. 2) Electoral Manipulation: Party manipulates voter rolls, votes polled.”

c) The author explains why “the precise control hypothesis” doesn’t explain the fact BJP won in many ‘close election calls’ as the National Election Survey (NES) of 2019 suggests that the BJP did not campaign more in places where they won by a close margin.

d) Das provides further evidence on how “voter rolls are manipulated” by showing the growth rate in voters between 2014-19 is smaller in constituencies where BJP narrowly wins, and it does so by deleting names i.e. of Muslims in these identified constituencies. There is also proof of Turnout Manipulation, where a party can be observed deleting or changing votes while compromising the core integrity of the EC’s electoral process.