Ashoka Is No Longer On My College List: A Teen Expresses Concern

I have reversed my decision to apply to Ashoka University.

I am a Grade XI student in Mumbai. As with most students my age, my current obsession and bane is university applications for my undergraduate study. My cherished goal is to get into a good liberal arts college to study Philosophy, Politics & Economics, popularly known as PPE.

I am deeply interested in Philosophy and Economics. I have spent the last six months researching colleges and universities that offer this program and where I fit in. Predictably, the Oxfords, LSEs and Yales are on my list of ‘reach schools’ to apply to for PPE.

I have taken Philosophy courses offered by some of these universities, read a lot of the works of professors in these colleges, followed online student forums, tracked alumni, etc.