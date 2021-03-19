‘Spineless’: Academics Slam Ashoka University Over Exits

The resignation of Pratab Bhanu Mehta and and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian from Ashoka University has triggered an avalanche of reactions from the academic fraternity in India and abroad.

As the exit of the two high-profile professors snowballs into an image crisis for the University, professors and scholars have criticsed the administration for its “intolerance” and “spinelessness of trustees”.

While Mehta wrote that it was made clear to him that his writing “carried risks for the university”, Subramanian stated that the university’s failure to “provide a space for academic expression and freedom” is “disturbing”.

Academics including Ashutosh Vashney, Ramachandra Guha, Kaushik Basu, Amitabh Mattoo, Sheldon Pollock and Audrey Truschke expressed their disappointment with the University letting go of Mehta and Subramanian.

Political scientist and scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta tendered his resignation as professor from Ashoka University on Tuesday, 16 March. The university had avoided answering a question on whether the resignation was due to Mehta’s criticism of the incumbent government.