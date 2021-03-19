‘Spineless’: Academics Slam Ashoka University Over Exits

The resignation of Pratab Bhanu Mehta and and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian from Ashoka University has triggered an avalanche of reactions from the academic fraternity in India and abroad.
As the exit of the two high-profile professors snowballs into an image crisis for the University, professors and scholars have criticsed the administration for its “intolerance” and “spinelessness of trustees”.
While Mehta wrote that it was made clear to him that his writing “carried risks for the university”, Subramanian stated that the university’s failure to “provide a space for academic expression and freedom” is “disturbing”.
Academics including Ashutosh Vashney, Ramachandra Guha, Kaushik Basu, Amitabh Mattoo, Sheldon Pollock and Audrey Truschke expressed their disappointment with the University letting go of Mehta and Subramanian.
Political scientist and scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta tendered his resignation as professor from Ashoka University on Tuesday, 16 March. The university had avoided answering a question on whether the resignation was due to Mehta’s criticism of the incumbent government.
Economist Arvind Subramanian resigned from the University as a professor, two days later.
Mehta said that he was doing so after it was made abundantly clear to him that his association with the institution “may be considered a political liability.”
Mehta, in his letter, said that his public writing is perceived to carry risks for the university.
“It is clear it is time for me to leave Ashoka,” Mehta wrote. He also pointed out that a liberal university will need a liberal political and social context to flourish.
“I hope the University will play a role in securing that environment,” he added.
Subramanian’s reason for leaving seems to be in protest of Mehta’s resignation, noting, “that even Ashoka – with its private status and backing by private capital – can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing”.
Following is a curation of what prominent academics and scholars from India and abroad have had to say about the controversy.
Historian Ramachandra Guha slammed Ashoka University and its trustees, accusing it of “spinelessness” and crawling “when asked to bend”, alluding to the curbs on freedom of expression during the Emergency in 1975.
Professor of International Studies at Brown University in the US, Ashutosh Varsheny came down heavily on Ashoka, claiming that the university’s founders treat it as a company rather than an institution of higher learning because of the money invested in it.
Varshney said several leading universities were looking to partner with Ashoka, and this has been jeopardised by Mehta and Subramanaian’s exits.
He added that one of the lead founders of the university had approached him for a potential partnership. “Not possible anymore,” he tweeted.
Former World Bank chief economist and professor at Cornell University, Kaushik Basu described the developments as “sad news”. In a tweet critical of Ashoka’s perceieved lack of tolerance towards views critical of the ruling administration, Basu stated that intolerance damages creativity.
“The ultimate loser is the nation--its economy and growth,” Basu adds as a cautionary note.
US-based Sanskrit scholar Sheldon Pollock, speaking to The Wire, said his “respect for the institution has been seriously tested” by Mehta’s exit.
Describing Mehta as “the university’s foremost scholar and public intellectual,” Pollock said that with his resignation ”my respect for the institution has been seriously tested.”
In a strong statement, he has urged Ashoka’s administration to “provide a full, public, accounting of whatever policies or pressures brought about the circumstances that forced Prof. Mehta’s resignation, and to offer an unequivocal, public repudiation of them,”The Wire reported.
Dr Audrey Truschke, associate professor of South Asian History at Rutgers University in New Jersey, US, echoed Pollock’s statements and tweeted the The Wire report containing Pollock’s statements.
Tweeting a separate report on Mehta and Subramanian’s exit, she tweeted, “What happens when political ideologies are given space to infringe on academic freedoms and the pursuit of freedom and equality for all.”
Professor of international relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University and in Melbourne, Australia, Amitabh Mattoo also said he concurs with Pollock and said that trustees of the university “must be held accountable and barred from running a higher education institution.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined