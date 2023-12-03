BJP Has Won Rajasthan. What Happens to Vasundhara Raje Now?

Among the many contenders for the post of the Chief Minister are Diya Kumari, an MP from Rajsamand and member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, and Mahant Balaknath, Alwar MP and a firebrand Hindutva leader. Then there's Om Mathur, a former RSS pracharak and a seasoned BJP organisational hand.

If they are given preference over Raje, the latter has two options: first, she can accept her fate and continue as a member of the BJP, which she joined in 1984.

Raje's second option is to quit and form her own party. This, however, seems unlikely as Rajasthan has traditionally only been a two-party state.

Additionally, BJP leaders are not known to thrive outside party-fold. Take for instance Uma Bharti, who in 2004 was suspended from the BJP after a public fallout with Lal Krishna Advani. Bharti started her own political party but didn't enjoy much success and re-joined the BJP in 2011.

Raje, at 70, might not want to take that risk.