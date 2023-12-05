As MNF and Zoramthanga Fall, Mizoram Finds Hope in ZPM and Lalduhoma

On Monday, after the election results were declared, CM Zoramthanga took one last ride from his bungalow to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. This marked the end of his remarkable political career, having played a huge role in the MNF movement to secure statehood from 1966-1986.

By the next election, he will be 84, and it is unlikely that we see him play an active role in Mizoram politics again. From being active in the state's politics from the age of 21, he leaves behind a legacy as a politician and a freedom fighter.

In this year's election though, he lost his seat to Lalthansanga of the ZPM by 2101 votes, a very clear margin of defeat. To add more woes, his Deputy CM Tawnluia also lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. From 26 seats in 2018 to 10 seats in 2023, the loss is more devastating, especially after serving just one term.

Taking full responsibility for his party's loss, he spoke to reporters after the results, saying, “Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people not being satisfied with my performance I lost. I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well. It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and COVID onslaught.”