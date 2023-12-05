As MNF and Zoramthanga Fall, Mizoram Finds Hope in ZPM and Lalduhoma

For the first time in over 30 years, Mizoram will enter a new chapter with a new CM from another party other than Congress and MNF.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Every December, Christian-dominated Mizoram lights up the streets as carols are rendered and church bells ring to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
This year, the people of Mizoram will also celebrate the birth of a new government formed by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).
In the last 36 years, Mizoram has been ruled by either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress party under the leadership of two men: chief ministers Zoramthanga and Lalthanhawla.
As I was watching the results unfolding, I couldn't help but compare the ZPM wave to Modi's in the 2014 General Elections that swept away and drowned the Congress, which is yet to revive and recover. Similarly, in Mizoram, the ZPM wave has dominated and defeated the ruling MNF in a most humiliating way, while Rahul Gandhi's Padyatra could only produce a face-saving one-seat win in Lawngtlai West.
By extending its seats from seven in 2018 to 27 in 2023, the ZPM won a clear majority, while the MNF managed to retain only ten seats. In a historic win, the BJP took two seats from Siaha and Palak constituencies.
The ZPM leader and CM candidate Lalduhoma had earlier stated that, “People want to see new faces, new slogans, new leadership, new policies. They are fed up with the old method of governance.”
And, the voters delivered it by electing 21 first-time MLAs, including two women Baryl Vanneihsangi and Lalrinpuii Ralte. This shows that Mizoram is showing the door to older generations and is ready to move forward.
On Monday, after the election results were declared, CM Zoramthanga took one last ride from his bungalow to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. This marked the end of his remarkable political career, having played a huge role in the MNF movement to secure statehood from 1966-1986.
By the next election, he will be 84, and it is unlikely that we see him play an active role in Mizoram politics again. From being active in the state's politics from the age of 21, he leaves behind a legacy as a politician and a freedom fighter.
In this year's election though, he lost his seat to Lalthansanga of the ZPM by 2101 votes, a very clear margin of defeat. To add more woes, his Deputy CM Tawnluia also lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. From 26 seats in 2018 to 10 seats in 2023, the loss is more devastating, especially after serving just one term.
Taking full responsibility for his party's loss, he spoke to reporters after the results, saying, “Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people not being satisfied with my performance I lost. I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well. It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and COVID onslaught.”
Their campaign slogan for Zo-reunification may have come at the right time when conflicts in Myanmar and Manipur resulted in Mizoram harboring Zo refugees. However, it was not enough to retain enough seats. The MNF has often been branded as having ‘the underground mentality’ with their age-old tradition and functions of the party, leaving little room for younger people.
Perhaps, this hard-hitting loss is what MNF needs to reform its internal party system, to retire the older politicians gracefully and make way for younger generations. If the MNF can make a comeback, it would be due to new blood, new faces, and a much more energetic cadre to attract young voters.
One year ago, on 13 March, Dr Beichhua, a minister, was asked to resign by CM Zoramthanga for ‘anti-party activities’.
His exit caused a huge uproar in his constituency, Siaha, largely dominated by the ethnic minority Mara tribe. Already feeling alienated by the MNF, the the ouster of the lone Minister from the tribe caused a huge setback for the MNF in the two districts dominated by the Mara people.
The MNF's reject turned out to be a star for the BJP which had put much focus on these two constituencies with Central Minister Kiren Rijiju kicking off the campaign with a promise to launch ‘Operation Drug-free Mizoram’ and various schemes in health, education, urban and rural Infrastructure, cultural and economic development amongst others.
A focus on ethnic minorities paid off for the BJP.
Dr Beichhua won against the MNF's Lalmalsawma Zasai, who played a major role in the former's removal from the Zoramthanga`s ministerial position. Another counterpart of his, K Hrahmo also won from the Palak constituency. The BJP has finally made its mark in an otherwise very difficult state to break in.
I spoke to a couple of friends and family members to understand their reaction to the results. Some were shocked, some were relieved, and some were confident.
But, there is one common feeling they all have: HOPE.
The hope is that this ‘new system’ will usher in new changes in governance, job opportunities, agriculture, socio-economic development, and so on. The rise of the ZPM has already contributed to the rise of youth engagement in political discourse.
Having to choose between the MNF and the Congress for many years, it is a breath of fresh air to see a party with young educated candidates with a promise to uproot corruption and rebuild the state. “The ZPM is a new party with new faces most of their candidates are first-timers, we have very little idea of how they will lead us. But the fact that their candidates are young and their slogan is one of change excites me,” said Kate, a resident of Aizawl.
Now elected, they will begin their work with a clean slate, with no baggage to hold them back. It is up to the people to judge and scrutinise their election promises.
However, it will not be an easy ride. They will take over a government that is already in a financial crunch due to COVID-induced problems, the Myanmar and Kuki refugees crisis, the Mizoram-Assam border tension, the smuggling of narcotics, and high drug abuse, etc.
It will test Lalduhoma, potentially the new CM, and his team on their ability to handle their newfound power.
[Dr Embassy Lawbei is an Assistant Professor at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore. She was a former journalist, working in Mizoram. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
