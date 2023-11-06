Mizoram: Will ZPM Break the Pattern of Governments Changing After Two Terms?

Since 1989, the northeastern state of Mizoram has been witnessing a unique tradition of the incumbent government changing after two terms with power oscillating between the Congress party and the Mizo National Front (MNF).

The ruling MNF, which came to power in 2018 after remaining in the Opposition for 10 years, is hopeful that history will repeat and it’s going to return to power to the state.

However, this time, the main Opposition party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), is posing a real threat to break this three-decades-old tradition.