Mizoram Election Results LIVE: ZPM Sweeps Polls, Zoramthanga Resigns as CM

Latest news and updates on Mizoram assembly election 2023 results
(Photo: The Quint)
Mizoram Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a stunning victory over the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), having won 27 seats in the 40-member Assembly.
The Mizoram polls saw a triangular fight between the MNF, the ZPM, and the Congress. These three parties contested all the 40 Assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also in the fray but only contested only 23 seats.
The exit poll results of various organisations were released on Thursday, 30 December, for all five states including Mizoram. Two out of three pollsters had predicted that the MNF would have the advantage, though they had also suggested that the ZPM would not be far behind.
The Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.
The ZPM is a coalition of six parties: Mizoram People's Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front, and Mizoram People's Party
Two out of three pollsters had predicted an advantage for the ruling MNF in the Mizoram elections
The Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21
Counting of votes had started at 8:00 AM on Monday
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
CVoter and Republic-P-Marq and Matrize gave the advantage to the MNF, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) close behind.
India Today-Axis My India predicted a big win for ZPM, with 49 percent of voteshare accounting to ZPM.
The exit polls seem to have overrepresented the Congress in terms of vote share and the number of seats.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Polls Predictions
Mizoram recorded 77.04 percent polling in the Assembly elections held in a single phase on 7 November.
Mizoram went to polls to elect representatives in 40 seats. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) eligible voters, across 1,276 polling stations, will decide the fate of 174 candidates.
The key candidates of MNF include Zoramthanga, the current Chief Minister of Mizoram, who secured 42.9 percent votes in the 2018 elections, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, among others. ZPM founder Lalduhoma is contesting from Serchhip.
The key candidates of Congress includes state Congress chief Lalsawta, Lalrindika Ralte, and Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, among others. BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka contested from the Dampa constituency, a key seat for the saffron party and the only one seat that the party won in 2018.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party formed the state government in the previous elections held in November 2018, after winning 26 seats in the 40-seat state Assembly.
The state is currently hosting around 72,000 refugees (12,600 Kukis from Manipur and around 60,000 from Myanmar), according to a Hindustan Times report.
The Manipur violence has had a tremendous impact on Mizoram as the state has been hosting thousands of those who fled from there. This is in addition to the refugees from Myanmar who have been fleeing the country since the miliary crackdown in 2021. This is creating a strain on the government's resources and is bound to be a poll issue," explained Doungel.
Counting of votes began at 8:00 AM for 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram.
So far, the ZPM is leading in five constituencies followed by the MNF at three. The Congress and the BJP are leading in one each.
The ZPM is leading in 16 seats so far while the MNF is leading in eight.
The ZPM has crossed the halfway mark in early trends, with a lead in 23 seats out of 40. The MNF, on the other hand, is leading in 10.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga is currently trailing from the Aizawl East-I seat. The ZPM's Lalthansanga is ahead by over 600 votes.
The ZPM, which is comfortably ahead in the polls amid early trends, has secured its first seat: Tuichang.
The BJP is currently leading in three seats while the Congress is leading in one. Meanwhile, the ZPM is ahead in 26 out of 40 seats.
ZPM's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma takes early lead after the first round of voting in Serchhip.
The Opposition ZPM has secured its second win from the Aizawl West-II constituency, where Lalnghinglova Hmar has trounced sitting minister Lalruatkima.
The Opposition ZPM is comfortably ahead in the Mizoram election, with gains in 26 seats, and is poised to register its maiden victory.
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga is trailing from the Aizawl East-I constituency by a margin of over 2,000 votes.
The ZPM has won six seats so far and is leading in 20 others. The ruling MNF, on the other hand, is ahead in 11 seats.
The BJP's K Hrahmo won from the Palak constituency by over 1,200 votes, as per the Election Commission of India, thus securing the first seat for the party.
The Congress, however, is yet to register a win.
Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana loses to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui constituency. While Lalpekhlua secured 5,468 votes, R Lalthangliana polled 5,333.
The Opposition ZPM has won 15 seats so far and is leading in 12 others. The ruling MNF is far behind, with wins in three seats and leads in seven.
The Opposition ZPM's CM face Lalduhoma has defeated the MNF's J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng in Serchhip by a margin of almost 3,000 votes.
The BJP has registered two wins in Mizoram so far. The party's K Beichhua has been declared victorious in the Saiha constituency while K Hrahmo won from Palak.
The Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has crossed the halfway mark in the Mizoram elections, having won 25 seats, and is headed for a big win over the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF).
Celebrations begin at ZPM's Aizawl office as the party looks set to form the government. The ZPM has secured 25 votes so far and is leading in two others in the 40-member Assembly.
The ZPM's Baryl Vanneihsangi is the fifth woman to be elected to the Mizoram Assembly after winning from the Aizawl South-III constituency. She is among 16 women candidates in the election.
The ZPM has won from 25 seats in the 40-member Assembly so far. These include Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-II, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Lawngtlai East.
The six-party alliance is also leading in two other seats.
Mizoram BJP chief Vanlalhmuaka said that the ZPM's clean sweep in the election was not expected.
"Earlier I said that people expected a hung assembly but after seeing the results, it is a little unexpected but we accept it and we respect the people's mandate....Under the leadership of PM Modi and JP Nadda, BJP is progressing a lot in Mizoram," he told news agency ANI.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has lost from the Aizawl East-I constituency to the ZPM's Lalthansanga by a margin of 2,101 votes.
As the Opposition ZPM wins by a big margin in Mizoram, incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga will likely meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at 4:00 PM on Monday to tender his resignation, news agency PTI reported.
Zoramthaga meets Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati after MNF’s defeat.
The MNF's Zoramthanga tendered his resignation as chief minister of Mizoram, after his party posted a massive loss in the 2023 Assembly elections.
In another blow, Zoramthanga also failed to secure a victory from where he was contesting in Aizawl East-I. The ZPM's Lalthansanga won in the Assembly constituency by a margin of 2,101 votes.
The ZPM has won from 27 seats in the 40-member Assembly, according to the Election Commission of India.
These seats include Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl North-III, Aizawl East-I, Aizawl East-II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-II, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, and Lawngtlai East.
"Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Mr. Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.
"The public wanted change and ZPM was able to get the support of the voters. People in Mizoram want a better and corruption-free government and economic development. We were the first party to announce the list of candidates in April much ahead of others. That helped our candidates reach out to all voters and it worked," ZPM chief Lalduhoma said in an interview with Hindustan Times.