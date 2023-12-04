Mizoram Election Results LIVE: ZPM Sweeps Polls, Zoramthanga Resigns as CM

Mizoram Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a stunning victory over the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), having won 27 seats in the 40-member Assembly.

The Mizoram polls saw a triangular fight between the MNF, the ZPM, and the Congress. These three parties contested all the 40 Assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also in the fray but only contested only 23 seats.

The exit poll results of various organisations were released on Thursday, 30 December, for all five states including Mizoram. Two out of three pollsters had predicted that the MNF would have the advantage, though they had also suggested that the ZPM would not be far behind.

The Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.