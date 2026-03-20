Sasikala Is Back With a New Party, But Tamil Nadu’s Politics Has Left Her Behind

More than five years after her release from prison, VK Sasikala, the close aide of late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo J Jayalalithaa, has taken her most decisive political step yet by launching a new party in Tamil Nadu. But the question that looms large is whether this move signals a genuine comeback or is a reminder of her political isolation.

'Chinnamma' Sasikala was released from prison on 27 January 2021, after serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case, a conviction that not only ended her immediate political ambitions, but also fundamentally altered her standing within the AIADMK. What followed was a prolonged and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to reclaim control of the party she once dominated from behind the scenes.

With the formal announcement of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) and its symbol—a coconut grove (thennanthoppu)—Sasikala has now chosen to carve out a separate political identity.