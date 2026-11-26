Besides Muslims, Akhilesh’s soft Hindutva approach could create unease among Dalits and OBCs. Sections of these communities supported the SP-Congress alliance despite the BJP’s aggressive Hindutva campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The elections were held between 19 April and 1 June, just months after the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.

The party’s own history also offers a warning. Before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav developed a political understanding with Kalyan Singh. Kalyan Singh was associated with the Hindutva movement and the demolition of the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992. The move was aimed at expanding the SP’s vote base by attracting non-Yadav OBCs, especially Lodh voters.

However, it backfired. It angered a section of Muslim supporters. Prominent Muslim face Azam Khan openly opposed the move. The understanding became a major factor behind the SP’s electoral setback in the 2009 elections.

Political commentator Mudit Mathur believes the larger objective of Akhilesh’s proposed visit is to expand the SP’s social base beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav support. He argues that the Ayodhya issue has gradually lost its political intensity following the construction of the Ram Temple. He said, “Muslims might overlook the issue, just as they have reconciled with the Congress over its role in the unlocking of the Babri Masjid.” However, he cautioned that the BJP could revive the memory of the firing on kar sevaks to target Akhilesh politically.

Political analyst Sunita Aron also believes the 1990 firing could emerge as an uncomfortable question for the SP president during his visit. However, she feels the Ayodhya dispute has largely receded from the political centre stage. Voters are now more concerned about other issues. In her assessment, Akhilesh’s visit is primarily an attempt to make inroads into the BJP’s traditional vote base. His challenge lies in balancing his party’s secular credentials while preventing the BJP from turning the visit into a referendum on the 1990 firing.