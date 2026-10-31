Amit Shah’s UCC Promise Reignites Hindutva Debate Before UP Elections

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a categorical promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the 2027 assembly elections. Shah’s statement, delivered at the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow, was accompanied by a pointed reference to the 1990 firing on Ram devotees in Ayodhya, signalling a renewed emphasis on the party’s Hindutva agenda as the state heads into a crucial electoral cycle.
According to Hindustan Times, Shah’s dual references—one a fresh political commitment to the UCC and the other a reminder of the BJP’s historical confrontation with the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the Ram temple movement—are seen as a strategic move to foreground Hindutva and nationalism in the party’s campaign. The renewed focus comes as the SP pursues a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy aimed at consolidating Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities.
Shah’s address is viewed as a deliberate attempt to counter caste-based mobilisation by the Opposition and to consolidate Hindu voters across caste lines as coverage revealed. The BJP has historically relied on Hindutva and nationalism to transcend caste divisions, and Shah’s remarks are interpreted as a return to these core themes after a period in which the party’s messaging had focused more on governance and welfare delivery.
In his speech, Shah contrasted the BJP’s role in the construction of the Ram temple with the actions of the SP government during the 1990 Ayodhya firing. He stated, “On the one hand, the Samajwadi Party massacred Ram devotees and dumped their bodies in the Saryu without performing their last rites; on the other hand, the BJP paved the way for the grand Ram Temple.” He further asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not forgive the SP for these actions.
“Hindutva and nationalism have always served as the ideological glue holding Hindu voters together across caste divisions,” a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying, highlighting the party’s strategic approach.
Shah’s UCC promise comes at a time when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his independent Hindutva identity, has not been vocal on the UCC issue, despite neighbouring states like Uttarakhand moving forward with similar legislation as analysis showed. The BJP’s renewed emphasis on the UCC is expected to shape the political narrative and campaign strategies in the months leading up to the 2027 elections.
Party unity was also a central theme at the meeting, with Shah urging BJP workers to set aside personal grievances and focus on the electoral challenge ahead. He told party members to “throw away” their “disappointment and resentment in the Gomti river” and work together until the votes are counted as reporting indicated. This message was reinforced by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, who emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation and maintaining dialogue between party leaders and workers.
Internal feedback within the BJP has highlighted concerns among regional leaders about organisational decisions and the allocation of posts, particularly following the party’s performance in recent Legislative Council elections as details emerged. Shah addressed these concerns by assuring that the party had made significant efforts to accommodate workers in government bodies and organisations, and that further outreach would be undertaken before the elections are announced.
The BJP’s campaign is expected to frame the 2027 assembly elections as a contest between “destruction and development” and “casteism and nationalism,” with leaders urging party members not to be defensive and to respond to the Opposition with facts as coverage revealed. The party’s leadership has also criticised the Opposition for what it describes as negative campaigning and a lack of substantive policy alternatives.
“The BJP’s real capital is its workers, not power,” said state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, underscoring the party’s focus on organisational strength and unity ahead of the polls.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.