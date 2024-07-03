Rahul Gandhi or Rajnath Singh: Whose Claims on the Agnipath Scheme Are True?

"A few days ago, I met with a family of an Agniveer in Punjab. There was a small house. An Agniveer was martyred in a landmine house. I am calling him a martyr, but the Indian government does not. Narendra Modi does not call him a martyr. Narendra Modi calls him an Agniveer. That house will not receive a pension, they will not receive any compensation, he will not get the status of a martyr. The poor people, they were sitting there, three sisters, crying together. The common soldier will get pension and he will definitely feel sad, but the Indian government will help the common soldier. But an Agniveer cannot be called a soldier, they are like 'use-and-throw' labourers. You train him for six months! On the other hand, a Chinese soldier is trained for five years. You give (the Agniveer) a rifle, and put him in front of (Chinese soldiers). You create fear in his heart, you create division between one soldier and the next — that one will receive pension and the other will not.

Rahul Gandhi