Now That JD(U) Rekindled the Issue — the Agnipath Scheme Must Be Scrapped

That the scheme is unpopular within the defence forces too is borne out by what many serving officers and personnel say in private, besides public statements by several retired service personnel. I had the occasion to visit a forward position in the Army a few months ago, where I interacted with personnel of different ranks.

The post had 10 odd Agniveers, but I did not get the opportunity to interact with them, thus depriving me of their viewpoint. However, the operational level commanders, both officers and JCOs, clearly stated that the Agniveers were not suitable for the Army.

They opined that the Agniveers were prone to making all kinds of excuses to avoid tough duties, often saying that they were only here for four years and should not be detailed for hard duties, especially those involving risk of life. My conclusions may be based on anecdotal experience, however, the general view is against the scheme, both among serving and retired service personnel.