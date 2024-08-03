A Rather Undemocratic Situation in BJP-ruled Tripura's Rural Body Polls

It can be said that during the Left period, despite there being allegations of intimidation and attacks by Opposition parties, the electoral process wasn’t completely one-sided as unopposed victories were significantly lesser. The Opposition had agency and some amount of power. However, the scenario changed completely after the BJP came into power in 2018. Many Left representatives of the rural bodies defected to the new ruling party.

Half the seats were vacated. In the same year, when the by-polls were held for these vacant seats, the saffron party, amid allegations of not allowing Opposition candidates to file nominations, registered victory in 96 percent of the seats uncontested — an unprecedented victory in the history of the state.

The same year, there were by-polls for civic bodies, where the saffron party secured 99.37 percent of seats, amid allegations of rigging by the Opposition parties. Of the 158 vacant seats, the ruling party had secured victory in 91 seats unopposed. Later in the 2019 panchayat body polls, the BJP went on to win 85 percent of the seats unopposed — another historical record!

Such attacks on democracy can only be compared with 1988-1993 when the state was under the rule of the Congress and the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti. When this alliance came to power, the elected bodies were dissolved and there were no panchayat elections. This period was often associated with widespread violence against Opposition leaders and cadres.

There was hope that this scenario would change with Manik Saha, who replaced Biplab Deb in 2022 as the chief minister of the state. Though this year's situation showed some minor improvements in comparison to 2019, the ground reality remains the same.