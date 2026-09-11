25 Years After 9/11, the War on Terror Has Left a More Dangerous World

The 25th anniversary of 11 September 2001—the enormity that saw the Twin Towers in New York collapsing after an audacious jihadi terrorist attack—is an opportune moment to reflect on the many anomalies, extraordinary incongruities, and tragic ironies that have punctuated the 9/11 trajectory.

On that ill-fated day, 25 years ago, the world stood united. The attack on the US was seen as a brutal assault on the very idea of a modern, open society. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1368, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) invoking Article 5 for the first and only time, and the global outpouring of support: Washington enjoyed empathy and credibility in spades.

The Global War on Terror (GWOT) was not seen as a US-led war but as one against a medieval ideology that used jihadi terror as an instrument.