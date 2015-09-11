This series of photographs shows the hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 as it approaches and hits the World Trade Center’s twin towers.
(Photo: Reuters)
10 Haunting Photographs of the 9/11 Attacks
It’s been 19 years since the twin towers were decimated. We remember that fateful day through these photographs.
(It’s been 19 years since the 9/11 attacks that shook America and then the world. The Quint is reposting this article from its archives in commemoration. Originally published on 10 September 2015.)
On 11 September 2001, militants associated with the terror group Al-Qaeda hijacked four airliners and carried out suicide attacks in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, while a third hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, DC. A fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
Around 3,000 people were killed in New York City and Washington DC
