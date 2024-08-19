Kamala Harris, Usha Vance and the Limits of Identity Politics

advertisement
I moved to the US as a student eight years ago, a few weeks before Trump became president in November 2016. If you'd told me then that by 2024 I would see an election with desi women on both sides of the ballot, I would have laughed in your face.
Regardless of how the US election goes in November, one outcome is guaranteed — there will be an Indian-American woman in the top echelons of power, either as Commander-in-Chief or Second Lady. Between Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Usha Vance, Republican vice-presidential (VP) nominee JD Vance’s spouse, desi women are on both sides of the ticket. That a demographic only comprising 1.5 percent of the US population is taking up such space is even more remarkable.
This is historic in a country where only three out of 46 Presidents over two and a half centuries have not been White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (). Though of course, all 46 have been men.
These women are creating history by taking up political space in a country that has denied it to people with their skin. But they are also riding on generations of upward mobility and privilege only granted to a narrow slice of the Indian population, and accepted by the US in the guise of the ‘model minority’.
We can be proud of their unprecedented accomplishments, while also interrogating how the Indian diaspora in the US came to be and how its overwhelmingly upper-caste nature limits grounded discourse about ‘Indian’ identity.
Harris’ heritage has been since her VP nomination in 2020. Her mother, Shyamala, moved to the US in 1958, seven years before the flung open the doors for high-skilled immigration, eventually leading to the of Indian-Americans. In 1958 however, there were only in the US.
Usha Vance née Chilukuri’s background is more ‘typical’ in the . Her father is an aerospace engineer from IIT Madras and her mother is a biologist. They moved to the US in the 1980s as part of the post-1965 immigration boom and are now academics in California. Vance’s accomplishments at Yale and Cambridge further cement her model minority credentials.
On the campaign trail though, both Harris and Vance’s accomplishments appear to have taken a backseat behind their identities as brown women. While Harris has been called a ‘’ and a ‘,’ Vance has faced from her husband’s voter base with white supremacists questioning what her skin colour means for JD’s immigration policies.
The most plausible explanation lies in . In the last eight years, JD has gone from being one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics to his running mates. Usha too is part of an overwhelmingly upper-caste and increasingly right-wing Indian-American diaspora, which has opportunistically whitewashed itself or superficially aligned with the rhetoric of civil rights, without interrogating casteism within the community.
At the Republican National Convention, Usha Vance her husband by sharing an anecdote about him learning to cook vegetarian food for her family. She was trying to be funny and cute, but instead, she was embracing a caricature of what it means to be Indian. The ‘vegetarian Indian’ stereotype is embedded in an exclusively upper caste understanding of the identity. In the caricature, non-vegetarian Indians are exceptions to the rule, even as of the country eats meat.
Vance is able to embrace Trumpism because his ideology is only a hop, skip, and jump from casteism. It presumes one’s own superiority as natural and withholds empathy from swathes of people.
Over in the US identifies as upper-caste, compared to of people living in India. By virtue of being one of the richest communities in the world’s richest country, the Indian-American diaspora also has a disproportionate influence on how ‘Indians’ are perceived, yielding monolithic caricatures of vegetarian Hindu technology workers.
Shruti Rajagopalan’s recent delves into the caste structure of the diaspora across waves of immigration. Rajagopalan refers to work by Sanjoy Chakravorty, Devesh Kapur, and Nirvikar Singh in their book “,” to describe how caste and education moderates migration to the US.
Shyamala Harris hailed from a Tamil Brahmin family while Usha Vance’s family likely belongs to the Telugu Kamma caste, a prosperous land-owning community. But their families were not just ‘.’
This has led to an overwhelmingly upper caste and Hindu diaspora that relies on the illegibility of caste abroad to portray the Indian community as homogenous. <><>, and animated by the victimhood of being a non-white immigrant group. This strategy has allowed it to ’ to deflect any criticism, intentionally conflating critiques of the community or political disagreement with Hindutva, with an attack on the Hindu faith.
However, evidence of the persistence and entrenchment of caste in the diaspora continues to emerge. In 2020, for caste-based discrimination when a Dalit engineer was harassed by his two upper-caste managers. The noted that one of the managers knew the engineer from IIT and told their team that he’d been admitted through reservations.
The case is a textbook example of the networks of caste-based privilege borne out in these ‘technical’ domains as described by Ajantha Subramanian in her 2019 book “.” Instead of engaging with these concerns, conservative ‘advocacy’ organisations like the Hindu American Foundation have begun to spread the concept of “,” borrowing explicitly from white nationalist campaigns against “.”
The commonality in rhetoric exemplifies how closely casteism is related to racism. Isabel Wilkerson brought this in her 2020 book “.” It contends that race and caste similarly use social stratification to enforce systemic inequalities. Just as upper castes maintain dominance over lower castes, racial hierarchies in the US enable white supremacy to sustain systemic discrimination against people of colour. This thesis builds on decades of intellectual connections between Dalit and Black activists, starting from correspondences between .
One op-ed in the simply ran with the headline: “J.D. Vance and the Indian-American Dream: This immigrant group has prospered without quotas or grievances.” Conservatives have also been going to lengths to the ‘compatibility’ between Hinduism and Judeo-Christian values, with Vivek Ramaswamy regularly his Hindu faith and Christian values.
Indians have historically voted for the Democratic Party, but support is declining. in the 2008 election, but as of 2022, only Democrats. An increasingly confident diaspora, bolstered by a , is beginning to move right-ward, into the fold of the anti-immigration MAGA movement.
There has also been increasing bipartisan support for Hindu nationalism through and . The and are funnelling thousands of dollars to candidates to platform largely concocted issues like attitudes and offer activities in the US. A recent by Savera highlighted the links between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s American wing and the white far-right. That an upper-caste diaspora is bringing the of Hindutva overseas is no surprise.
Thus, Harris and Vance bring us to the limits of identity politics -- how are we to understand two women who are pushing the frontiers of women’s representation in American politics, while also riding on the coattails of generations of caste privilege, and now standing on two opposite ends of the political spectrum?
So this November, when a desi woman rises to the top of the US political establishment, I hope we don’t just celebrate, but also think long and hard about how they got there — and where they will take us.
(The author is a joint masters student at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government. This piece was adapted from a by the author on the impacts of heat exposure in South Asia. The views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
