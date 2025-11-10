Finance Commissions and the Case for the Himalayan States

Though FCs have used a plethora of factors (referred to as 'weights') to determine specific share of each state in the past, two factors— population and poverty—have been the primary weights. This resulted in a bulk of the devolution being directed to the populous and poor states of the Hindi heartland.

The first and second FCs assigned 80 percent weight to population and 20 percent to the relative tax collections of states.

The fourth FC constructed a ‘relative economic backwardness’ index, assigning 20 percent weight to it while keeping the 80 percent weight of the population unchanged.

The sixth FC redefined economic backwardness in terms of the state’s per capita income distance from the highest income state and assigned it 25 percent weight, reducing population weight to 75 percent.