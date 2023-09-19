15 Years Since Batla House Encounter: On Media, Police, and Impact on Jamia

19 September 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of the Batla House Encounter, a controversial incident that shook the nation and raised serious questions about the role of the media and police in India.

On a fateful evening of 13 September 2008, Delhi was rocked by a series of bombings that targeted crowded markets and public spaces, leaving five bombs detonated within 30 minutes, claiming numerous lives and causing widespread panic. The responsibility for these blasts was claimed by an outfit called the Indian Mujahideen in an email.

In the aftermath of these bombings, the police, particularly the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, launched a high-profile armed operation in Batla House, a locality in Southeast Delhi, specifically in the Jamia Nagar area.

This operation resulted in the death of two people, Atif Amin and Sajid, while two other suspects, Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan, were arrested. The encounter also led to the injury and subsequent death of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, an officer of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.