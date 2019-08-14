Where Were You, When the Batla House Encounter Happened in 2008?

There’s not one straight or standard version on how the Batla House encounter actually happened. Was it a fake encounter or a real one? What happened on 19 September 2008?
In this podcast, students and professors of Jamia Millia Islamia University and residents of Batla House tell The Quint their version of what they saw during the encounter and how it changed people’s perceptions. Tune in!
On 13 September 2008, five bombs exploded in various parts of Delhi between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. Indian Mujahideen, a terrorist organisation, took responsibility for it.
Six days later, a team of seven members of the Delhi police, led by Special Cell inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, carried out – Operation Batla House. Inspector Sharma, who was also injured in the incident, later succumbed to his injuries.
(This podcast was originally published on 18 September 2019. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the 12th anniversary of the Batla House encounter.)
