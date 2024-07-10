The 13 Bypolls Today Are a Crucial Test for BJP After the Lok Sabha Setback

As India prepares for assembly bypolls in 13 constituencies across seven states today, the political landscape is tense and charged with anticipation.

These elections follow the closely contested 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats, falling short of a full majority and thus having to rely on its allies to form the government. This outcome has heightened the significance of every subsequent electoral contest for the BJP, making these bypolls particularly critical.