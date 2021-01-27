YouTube Bans Donald Trump Indefinitely Over Fears of More Violence

YouTube has suspended the account of Donald Trump indefinitely after the recent “policy breach” on Wednesday, 27 January, "in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence,” reported AFP. Trump's YouTube channel has 2.68 million subscribers.

The social media platform added that Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, will not be allowed to monetise his videos, and is exempt from the Partner Program for YouTube creators over posting false fraud claims about the recent US presidential election, reported AFP. Giuliani has 600,000 subscribers and can appeal this decision within 30 days.