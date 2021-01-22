Oversight Board To Decide Fate of Trump’s Facebook, IG Suspension

The Oversight Board has accepted a case from Facebook to examine their decision to suspend former US President Donald Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
In what is the newly formed Facebook Oversight Board’s most high-profile case so far, the committee will determine whether Trump’s suspension should stay in place or be overturned.
On Thursday, 7 January, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that after the US Capitol Siege by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, the social media giant would be extending the block placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, ‘and for at least next two weeks.’
Zuckerberg cited the use of the platform ‘to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government’ as the reason for the extended ban.
“The Board’s decision on this case will be binding on Facebook and will determine whether Trump’s suspension is overturned,” the Oversight Board stated.
“We will provide a critical independent check on Facebook’s decision and publish our findings,” the Board further stated.
Earlier, Trump’s account had been temporarily blocked by Facebook for 24 hours and Twitter had done the same for 12 hours after he sent out messages backing his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.
Facebook-owned app, Instagram had also previously locked Trump’s account for 24 hours, the company’s head said in a statement.
According to the Board, Facebook has also requested policy recommendations from the Board on suspensions when the user is a political leader.
According to their statement, the Board’s binding decision will determine whether Trump’s suspension from access to Facebook and Instagram for an indefinite amount of time is overturned.
“Facebook has committed not to restore access to its platforms unless directed by a decision of the Oversight Board, the Board stated, adding “Facebook must consider any accompanying policy recommendations from the Board, and publicly respond to them.”
The Oversight Board launched in October 2020 to address exactly the sort of highly consequential issues raised by this case. The Board was created to provide a critical independent check on Facebook’s approach to the most challenging content issues, which have enormous implications for global human rights and free expression.
