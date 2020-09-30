‘You Have No Idea’: Hillary On ‘Commiserations’ After US Debate

Former US Secretary of State and the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee for the 2016 US elections, Hillary Clinton seemed to be having a deja vu after the first presidential debate between this year's nominees, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Clinton who'd faced off in debates against current US President Trump in the run up to the 2016 elections, delivered a couple of her own zingers on Twitter, while remarking on what many are describing as one of the most chaotic presidential debates in recent history.

As President Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden during his turn in the debate, many took to Twitter to send commiserations to Hillary saying they understand what she "went through in 2016". Others also pointed out that the 2016 debates against Hillary also saw Trump repeatedly interrupting his Democratic opponent. One such remark by author Jilip Filipovic led to this exchange:

Hillary delivers a zinger on Twitter.

In another exchange, she said this:

"Everyone better vote", says Hillary after The Debate.

Many on Twitter remarked how Hillary had to suffer similar behaviour from Trump in the 2016 presidential debates.

Reiterating her support for Biden, Hillary said that she's "more confident than ever that he's the leader with the experience we need right now".