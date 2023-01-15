Nepal Plane Crash: 5 Indians Among 72 Passengers Onboard Yeti Airlines Aircraft

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed while landing, in Pokhara, on Sunday, 15 January.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Story contains disturbing visuals. Reader discretion advised.)
An ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January. Rescuers have recovered at least 25 bodies from the crash, The Kathmandu Post reported.
There were five Indian passengers onboard the 72-seater aircraft which took off from Kathmandu International Airport. Among the passengers were also three infants, three children, and 62 adults.
Pokhara International Airport has been closed for all inbound and outbound flights.
Nepal PM, Pushpa Kamal Dahal is currently holding an emergency Cabinet meeting, local media reported.
According to CAAN, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the passengers included 53 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, one Australian, one Argentinian, two Koreans, and one French national.
The aircraft with the call sign 9N-ANC took off from Kathmandu at 10.30 am, General Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport, Premnath Thakur, said to local media.
Rescuers have recovered at least 25 bodies from the crash site, local media outlet The Kathmandu Post reported.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue."
