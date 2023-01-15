Yeti Airlines Aircraft With 72 Onboard Crashes in Nepal, Several Feared Dead

A 72-seater Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, news agency ANI reported.

"We don't know right now if there are survivors," Yeti airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told news agency AFP.

The airport has been closed and rescue operations are on.

(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more details soon.)