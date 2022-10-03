World Teachers' Day 2022: Date, History, Theme, Images - How To Celebrate

World Teachers' Day 2022: Check out the date, theme, Images here.
Every year, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally in the month of October to honour and pay tribute to all the teachers. The day is recognised to highlight the great role played by teachers and mentors in the lives of students. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September in the memory of birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, while the World Teachers' Day is marked on 5 October.
According to UNESCO, "World Teachers’ Day is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions."
Every year, World Teachers' Day is observed on 5 October to acknowledge the great contributions of teachers throughout the globe. This year, World Teachers' Day 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.
The history of World Teachers' Day dates back to the year 1994. It was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). According to UNESCO, World Teachers' Day is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF, and Education International (EI).
Every Year, World Teachers' Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Teachers' Day 2022 is “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.” The celebrations of World Teachers' Day 2022 will be focussed on the the commitments and calls for action that were recently discussed in the 'Transforming Education Summit 2022' held in September.
Teachers are an important and essential parts of our society. They are called the builders of nation. Whatever we are personally and professionally today, it is due to the unselfish efforts and countless contributions of our teachers. A teacher is one who leads our way in darkness and takes us towards the light. We should always respect and honour our teachers, and pay our tributes on the World Teachers' Day.
We should participate in events, workshops, and educational seminars that are held globally on the World Teachers' Day. UNESCO will also held a World Teachers' Day event on 5 October 2022 in Paris (10:00 to 11:30 local time, GMT+2). The event will include many online and in-person award ceremonies including the awarding ceremony of the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development. On this World World Teachers' Day, let us take out some time from our busy lives to make our teachers feel special by acknowledging their hard work.
