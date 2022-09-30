International Translation Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, History, Significance

Happy International Translation day
(Image: iStock)
International translation day is observed on 30 September every year to recognize and spread awareness about the contribution of translators and interpreters. They have to work hard and serve the countries with the help of their translation skills.
This day is an opportunity for us to pay tribute to the translators, also known as the language professionals. Translation has a multidimensional significance since it helps the world interact easily to create advancements in technology, politics, etc. Share these themes, images, posters, and quotes on the occasion of International Translation Day 2022.
The theme for International Translation day 2022 is "A World without Barriers."
"The translator is a privileged writer who has the opportunity to rewrite masterpieces in their own language." - Javier Marias
"The translation is not a matter of words only: it is a matter of making intelligible a whole culture." - Anthony Burgess
"Without translation, I would be limited to the borders of my own country. The translator is my most important ally. He introduces me to the world." - Italo Calvino
"Translating from one language to another is the most delicate of intellectual exercises; compared to translation, all other puzzles, from the bridge to crosswords, seem trivial and vulgar. To take a piece of Greek and put it in English without spilling a drop; what a nice skill!" - Cyril Connolly
"Translation is that which transforms everything so nothing changes." - Gunther Grass
"Translators are the shadow heroes of literature, the often forgotten instruments that make it possible for different cultures to talk to one another, who have enabled us to understand that we all, from every part of the world, live in one world." - Paul Auster
International translation day 2022 poster
International translation day 2022 images
The International Federation of Translators, FIT was the organization to propose the idea of international translation day in 199. The main aim behind the proposal was to dedicate a global day to recognize the role the translators and other language professionals in the world.
The role of translators got more important as the world saw its fair share of globalization. It was on 24 May 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to observe World translation day on 30 September every year.
Translators use language as their tool to connect the world and help achieve peace, prosperity, and development in the world, which is not possible without effective communication.
