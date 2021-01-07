Woman Shot Inside US Capitol Pronounced Dead, Police Confirm

On Wednesday, 6 January, the US Capitol descended into chaos as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. A woman died after being shot inside the Capitol, DC Police confirmed.
According to reports, the woman was shot in the chest by a law enforcement officer and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where resuscitation efforts were made.
At present, there are no details regarding the identity of the woman shot, nor where she was taken to be treated.
The US Congress met on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
The session, however, was interrupted by the violence. There was an apparent standoff between police and rioters, both of whom were armed. Further, Trump supporters broke into lawmakers' offices and left notes.
CNN has also reported that a police officer was injured in the scuffle.
The Senate proceedings regarding the Electoral College votes are scheduled to resume at 8 pm on Wednesday.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 Jan 2021,06:18 AM IST