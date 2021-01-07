‘We Love You, But Go Home’: Trump to Supporters Occupying Capitol

Hours after the violence began at the United States Capitol, on Wednesday, 6 January (US time), with his supporters storming ithe building, US incumbent President Donald Trump came out with a taped video message addressing his supporters.
“I know your pain, I know you are hurt... But you have to go home now,” said Trump.
Asking his supporters to "go home in peace", Trump continued to call the 2020 US Presidential a "stolen" and "fraudulent" one.
Trump failed to condemn the protesters, even going so far as to say “We love you” to them.
In an initial tweet, Trump had failed to address the situation, saying: :
Addressing the press, while visuals emerge of Pro-Trump protesters storming the US Capitol, US President-elect Joe Biden said “enough is enough”.
Biden also said that the has never been “anything we can’t do, when we do it together.”
In a tweet, Joe Biden pointed out that “the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are.”
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the United States (US) Capitol in Washington DC on 7 January (6 January in the US).
Members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses have had to be evacuated and the vote has been suspended as the crisis continues.
