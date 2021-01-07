Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol Amid Biden’s Certification

Pro-Trump protesters have stormed the United States (US) Capitol in Washington DC on 7 January (6 January in the US), in scenes being broadcast live on multiple news channels including CNN, NBC and others.
Members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses have had to be evacuated and the vote has been suspended as the crisis continues.
Tweeting about the incident, United States President Donald Trump said:
Shocking visuals have since emerged from the Capitol.
According to CNN, US Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Capitol. Pence’s role, during the certification process, had been to count the electoral votes.
Visuals show Trump supporters marching through the halls and corridors of the Capitol including the Statuary Hall, and there are even images of them sitting on the speaker’s seat in the US Senate chamber.
Citing a source familiar to the situation, CNN reported that the United States Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities.
BBC further reported that police had to draw guns in the Capitol, including in the chamber of the House of Representatives to protect lawmakers. Lawmakers have been moved to undisclosed locations for their protection, as protesters have been attempting to get into not just the chambers but offices as well.
According to multiple sources, several officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital. One person was shot by law enforcement, according to NBC News, and had been taken to hospital.
President Trump has deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol from his supporters Wednesday afternoon, hours after the building was stormed. This is in addition to the Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service that have already been deployed at the building.
There is a growing demand for Trump to come out and address the mob in order to curb the violence.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have issued a joint statement in which they have said:
A White House advisor has said that Trump "doesn't want to" to do more than what he is doing right now, according to CNN. White House aides have been strongly urging Trump to make a statement to begin to calm the situation, but the President shows no signs of doing so.
In a statement urging Trump to make a statement, President-Elect Joe Biden has asked him to "step up".
Published: 06 Jan 2021,02:04 AM IST