‘Within You, Without You’: Remembering George Harrison’s Tryst with Indian Music

It was 1966 when four young lads from Liverpool found themselves in a small music shop in a bustling bylane of Old Delhi’s Daryaganj. As the owners were talking to these four young charismatic foreigners, a crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of them from outside, recalls Jaspal Singh Sachdeva, the current proprietor of the shop.
“They had a mop-top haircut, perhaps a tad too much for the localities to understand, and an undying inquisition for the Indian classical music,” said Sachdeva, whose father and uncle managed the shop at the time.
The local music shop’s chance encounter with the Beatlemania is not found in any photographs but is survived through tales told by Sachdeva, who was a schoolboy at that time.
This might be another inconsequential story of famous artists exploring a local market for leisure, but at the heart of it lies George Harrison’s tryst with Indian classical music, his quest for spiritual upliftment, and an unlikely friendship he forged with Indian maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar.
George Harrison’s interest in Hindustani classical music piqued in 1965 when the Beatles were shooting for their slapstick ‘Help!’. One of the sequences of the film had a setup of an Indian restaurant ‘Rajahama’ along with Indian classical musicians.
It was during the shoot that George Harrison noticed a sitar and fiddled with it for a while. In a 1992 interview with Billboard, he said, “I remember picking up the sitar and trying to hold it and thinking, ‘This is a funny sound.’”
Harrison further said that discovering a sitar was purely a happenstance. But it got him interested in Indian classical music and bridged the gap between the West and the subcontinent's music culture. It was Harrison’s tryst with a sitar that nudged the Beatles towards a spiritual-experimental journey that eventually helped them evolve into the avant-garde eclectics.
George Harrison (25 February 1943 - 29 November 2001) first played a sitar on the Rubber Soul song ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’, recorded in October 1965. Harrison went to a music shop in Oxford Street called Indiacraft. There, he bought what he described as “a real crummy-quality” sitar. Not knowing how to play it, he played around with it for a while.
Years later, in a bid to pull his friend’s leg, Ravi Shankar admitted that the song “sounded so terrible.”
It was during this time that Harrison began to hear Pt Ravi Shankar’s name in the music circuit. David Crosby of The Byrds also admired the maestro and after a chat with Crosby, Harrison decided to buy Shankar’s record.
"I'd like to meet somebody who could really impress me. And that was when I met Ravi. He was the first person who impressed me in a way that was beyond just being a famous celebrity. Ravi was my link into the Vedic world. Ravi plugged me into the whole of reality," Harrison says about his first meeting with sitar maestro Ravi Shankar in Martin Scorsese's documentary 'George Harrison: Living In the Material World'.
Though having apprehensions about Harrison, Ravi Shankar soon discovered that the two shared the same sense of virtues and goals. Both wanted to transcend the auditory perception of the listeners.
The pair met in London and began lessons in Harrison's home. They spent weeks in England before moving to Kashmir and later to California.
In a 1997 issue of Rolling Stone, Pt Ravi Shankar stated how Harrison gave him tremendous respect and that he was very ‘Indian that way’. “We are such good friends, and at the same time, he is like my son, so it’s a beautiful, mixed feeling.”
After completing his sitar lessons, Harrison applied the structure of Hindustani classical music in many Beatles songs.
Even though Pt Ravi Shankar was popular in Europe and Americas before his collaboration with George Harrison, this friendship played a role in bridging the gap between the audience for Indian classical music.
Pt Shankar’s association with Harrison made him the most sought-after artist for international festivals. He performed at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival and The Dick Cavett Show.
In 1967, Beatlemania was soaring to new heights, while Harrison was plummeting to his lows. He was searching for spirituality. Calmness. Peace. Call it destiny, his wife Pattie Boyd came across an ad in a newspaper for transcendental meditation.
In August of that same year, the Harrisons, along with the other members of the Beatles, attended a lecture that the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the pioneer of transcendental meditation, was giving in London, and found their calling.
Filmmaker Paul Saltzman wrote about a candid conversation he had with Harrison in the ashram, “He said to me ‘like we’re The Beatles after all, aren’t we? We have all the money you could ever dream of. We have all the fame you could ever wish for but it isn’t love, it isn’t health, it isn’t peace inside, is it?’ He gave me a dear, even loving smile. Neither of us spoke for several minutes.”
Harrison along with his bandmates found the much-needed peace through meditation and Maharishi teachings.
The band's planned stay at the ashram was cut short, however, following sexual misconduct allegations against the Maharishi. But the stint also turned out to be one of the most creative periods in their career.
They wrote many songs during their spiritual stay and the majority of them were used in the Beatles (White Album) and Abbey Road. Scottish singer Donovan was also living in the ashram at the same time as the Beatles. He said that Harrison’s White Album songwriting style evolved as a result of the artistic exchanges and jams they had together in India.
George Harrison, as the lead guitarist of the Beatles, became a pioneer of the 60s’ rock and roll. But it was when he introduced sitar into his music, he created something so extraordinary that revolutinalised how people saw ‘fusion music.’ The legacy is so deep that they created a path for generations to follow.
And to think it all started with an accident on a set of an odd movie!
(Inputs from The New Yorker, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and The Guardian)
