As the air strikes by Israel continue in Gaza, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, 15 May said that Israel will continue to strike in Gaza 'as long as necessary'.

Netanyahu blamed Hamas for starting the war and said that Tel Aviv, a city in west central Israel will continue to launch air strikes in Gaza.

In a television speech, Netanyahu said, "The party that bears the guilt for this confrontation is not us, it's those attacking us. We are still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

"Unlike Hamas, which deliberately intends to harm civilians while hiding behind civilians, we are doing everything to avoid, or limit as much as possible, harming civilians and to directly strike terrorists instead," he said.