Ukraine: Why Are We Losing Interest in What Continues To Be a Horrific War?

The hypothesis is that Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats, and the attack on the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southeastern Ukraine, in the first week of March, caused panic regarding a possible nuclear conflict.

That panic seems to have been reduced.

Additionally, the report continues, there was an initial belief that the capital, Kyiv, would fall within a matter of days and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be overthrown, confirming a decisive victory for the Russians.

That hasn't happened either. Ukrainian forces have driven Russian troops out of suburban Kyiv and Russia seems have shifted its focus only to the eastern part of the country.

The Bloomberg report, however, while focusing on exogenous variables, does not talk about the role of human nature with respect to why the world is not tracking the war now as much as it was two months ago.

To better understand this phenomenon, The Quint spoke to two clinical psychologists – Dr Kamna Chhibber, head of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, and Dr Samir Parikh, director of Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare.