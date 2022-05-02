Refugees Are Exiting From UK's 'Homes for Ukraine' Scheme, Returning to Homeland

The London Eye may be lit up with colours of Ukraine's flag once in a while, but Downing Street has been accused of doing whatever it can to limit the number of Ukrainian refugees in the UK who are fleeing from the Russian invasion.

"The system is designed, it would appear, for people to fail. They want to keep the numbers down."

That is what a source working for a private company that processes documents of Ukrainian refugees for Britain's "Homes for Ukraine" scheme had to say to The Guardian when asked about the system.

A separate report published on 1 May said that hundreds of Ukrainian families were pulling out of the scheme because of the delays in issuing visas that would enable them to escape to the UK.