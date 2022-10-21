Why Has Pakistan Been Removed From the Infamous 'Grey List' of the FATF?

Pakistan had been put on the FATF's grey list in February 2018, and had been constantly retained in it over the last four years.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday, 21 October, took Pakistan off its infamous 'grey list', four years after the country was put on it.
The decision was taken at a two-day plenary session of the financial body, from 20-21 October in Paris, France. Pakistan had been put on the grey list in February 2018 and constantly retained in it over the last four years.
In a statement, the global body said that it welcomed Pakistan's "significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering, combating financial terrorism (AML/CFT) regime".
However, it also said that the country must continue to work with the APG to improve its AML/CFT system even further.
Before getting into why Pakistan was removed from the grey list and how significant it is for the country, we must understand what the FATF and its grey list are.
Established by the G7 (Group of Seven) in 1989, the FATF is an inter-governmental body that is tasked with setting global standards that countries are expected to adhere to, to prevent terror financing and global financial crimes.
Countries that are considered to be "safe havens" for terror groups and their financing are put on the FATF's grey list.
The body encourages due caution and proper assessment of risks while dealing with these countries, which usually sets back investment opportunities for them.
Currently, only North Korea and Iran are in the FATF's black list.
The win for Pakistan comes amid the improvement in ties with the United States (US), especially after the ouster of Imran Khan - who had on several occasions made his dislike for the US known in public, and had also accused the country of orchestrating a coup to replace him.
In this backdrop, the FATF in June this year had said that Pakistan's efforts to check terrorism, including the prosecution of UN-designated terrorists, cutting off funding for terror groups, and amending money laundering laws had been "substantially completed".
Pakistan had also provided "documentary evidence" of its efforts to seize the assets of terror groups, and of convicted terrorists like 26/11 accused Hafiz Saeed, Zaki Ur Rahman Lakhvi and Sajid Mir, The Hindu reported.
"When Pakistan, in recent months, announced new sentences for Hafiz Saeed and Sajid Mir - two top terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba, one of the key terrorist groups under the FATF spotlight - that's what got things done in the end," Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center think-tank, was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has claimed that Azhar had not been traced in the country, and was believed to be residing in neighbouring Afghanistan instead - a claim which has been slammed by India and denied by the Taliban.
The financial body's decision comes as a shot in the arm for Pakistan, which has been undergoing immense economic turmoil and skyrocketing inflation rates. The country has also been facing brutal after-effects of floods, which had ravaged several parts of the country and impacted over 30 million people.
Further, the country will also attempt to apply for economic aid from global financial institutions, like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Union (EU).
Pakistani officials had expressed optimism ahead of the October plenary session, as they claimed to have made "strenuous efforts" for an outcome in their favour. They had also said that a visit by an FATF delegation to Lahore and Islamabad in September had gone well, as per the Dawn newspaper.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif took to social media to hail the FATF's move, calling it a "vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years".
"I would like to congratulate our civil & military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today's success," he said.
He particularly thanked the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in this regard.
Delegates representing 206 members of the FATF’s global network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, United Nations, World Bank, Interpol and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, participated at the working group and plenary meetings in Paris.
Delegates from 206 members of the FATF's international network and observer organisations, including the United Nations, the IMF, the World Bank, and Interpol, had participated in the the two-day session.
While India acknowledged Pakistan's removal from the grey list, it called for the latter to continue to crack down on terror activities and financing.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Pakistan had been "forced" to take action against terrorists owing to FATF scrutiny, including those involved in the 26/11 attacks.
(With inputs from PTI, The Hindu and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)