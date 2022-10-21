Former Pak PM Imran Khan Disqualified From Holding Public Office for 5 Years

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, 21 October, disqualified the former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years over a case related to allegedly hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders, reported news agency PTI.

The action against Khan comes after the ruling government filed a case against Khan with the Election Commission in August, seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana.