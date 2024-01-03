Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in 'Israeli' Drone Strike: Who Was Saleh al-Arouri ?

Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas and one of the founders of the Hamas military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in a purported Israeli drone strike on Tuesday, 2 January, in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood Lebanon's Beirut.

The news was confirmed by local media, which stated that Israel had killed Arouri in Beirut. Lebanese media said a total of six people were killed in the strike.

Israel has not yet claimed responsibility for the killing and Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told MSNBC, "Whoever did it, it must be clear that this was not an attack on the Lebanese state.

The attack is a part of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which surged on 7 October 2023, when Hamas attacked Israelis in a massive air strike, killing more than 1000 people and taking around 240 hostages in Gaza. Following this, Israel launched a counterattack aimed at "destroying Hamas."

Since then, more than 22,000 Palestinians - mostly women and children - have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.