Israel To Withdraw Some Troops From Gaza to 'Help Economy': What We Know

"This will take six months at least, and involve intense mopping-up missions against the terrorists. No one is talking about doves of peace being flown from Shajaia," the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Israel had originally drafted 300,000 reservists for the war – which is around 10-15 percent of its workforce.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry stated that the war has killed at least 22,000 people so far – most of whom are civilians. Israel, on the other hand, states that it has killed over 8,000 Palestinian fighters.