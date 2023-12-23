Drone Strike Hits Israel-Linked Trade Vessel Near Indian Coast, US Blames Iran

The fire on the tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India, it said.
(Photo: Image used for representation)
A drone strike damaged an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Indian Ocean, but caused no casualties, news agency AFP reported.
According to British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey, the merchant vessel M/V Chem Pluto was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle off India's Verval in Gujarat.
"Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker… was Israel-affiliated," Ambrey said. The ship was Japanese-owned and its crew was largely Indian, as per AFP.
Ambrey further said the Indian Navy was responding to the situation.
This incident follows drones and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon, in a statement, said that M/V Chem Pluto was targeted by a drone "fired from Iran," as per AFP. This is reportedly the first time that the United States is openly accusing Iran of being involved in the attacks.
The US military "remains in communication with the vessel as it continues toward a destination in India," AFP quoted the Pentagon as saying.
