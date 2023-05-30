Who Was Chucky Samra, 'UN' Gangster Killed at a Wedding Reception in Vancouver?

Amarpreet (Chucky) Samra, one of Canada's most wanted gangsters, was gunned down in Vancouver on 28 May in what appears to be a gangland killing.

The killing took place at 1.30 AM in Vancouver's Fraser Street soon after Samra left a wedding celebration nearby. Many of the people at the wedding celebration also reportedly heard the gunshots that killed Samra. A burning vehicle was found some distance away, an aspect that is typical of gangland killings in Canada.

So who was Chucky Samra? And what could be the gang rivalries that may have led to his killing?

Around 29 years-old, Chucky Samra is an Indian-origin gangster whose name featured in a list of 11 high profile gangsters released by the Vancouver police department in August 2022. According to the Vancouver Police, these 11 individuals "pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence."

Samra has been associated with the United Nations gang active in the lower mainland area of British Columbia province in Canada.